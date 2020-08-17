Summerstrand residents come up with plan to repair beach facilities
Labour, plumbing parts and R8,000 are what Summerstrand residents managed to rustle up in just two days to fix up the Kings Beach ablution block and the lifesaving club recently destroyed by vandals...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.