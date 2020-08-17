News

Summerstrand residents come up with plan to repair beach facilities

By Angela Daniels - 17 August 2020

 

Labour, plumbing parts and R8,000 are what Summerstrand residents managed to rustle up in just two days to fix up the Kings Beach ablution block and the lifesaving club recently destroyed by vandals...

