Lindiwe Sisulu influential in Amatola Water financial probe
A dispute over a contract to investigate Amatola Water shows human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu was highly influential in the investigation into Amatola Water’s financial affairs.
Sisulu’s personal bodyguard was assigned to drive private investigators in a hired Volvo SUV to East London in April, allegedly at her insistence, according to a confidential document seen by DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za)...
