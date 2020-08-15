Lindiwe Sisulu influential in Amatola Water financial probe

PREMIUM

A dispute over a contract to investigate Amatola Water shows human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu was highly influential in the investigation into Amatola Water’s financial affairs.



Sisulu’s personal bodyguard was assigned to drive private investigators in a hired Volvo SUV to East London in April, allegedly at her insistence, according to a confidential document seen by DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.