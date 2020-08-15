News

Lindiwe Sisulu influential in Amatola Water financial probe

PREMIUM
By Bongan Fuzile - 15 August 2020

A dispute over a contract to investigate Amatola Water shows human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu was highly influential in the investigation into Amatola Water’s financial affairs.

Sisulu’s personal bodyguard was assigned to drive private investigators in a hired Volvo SUV to East London in April, allegedly at her insistence, according to a confidential document seen by DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Veteran photographer Charles Pullen describes how he captured the 1990 Northern ...

Most Read

X