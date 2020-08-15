World

Russia starts production of Covid-19 vaccine - Interfax

By Reuters - 15 August 2020
Russia has started production of a Covid-19 vaccine
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for Covid-19, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.

Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month.

Some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.

