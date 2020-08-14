Lockdown made SA safer, but police won't rest as restrictions ease: Cele

Crime was significantly down during SA's Covid-19 lockdown, and the country a much safer place to live.

So said police minister Bheki Cele as he released the first quarter crime stats in Pretoria on Friday afternoon.

He said there were 53,891 fewer cases of murder, attempted murder, serious assault, robbery and common assault reported for the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year.

The drop in crime cases was also demonstrated by a 29.4% decline in contact-related crimes, made up of arson and malicious damage to property. During this time, South Africans were also “safer in their homes” as burglaries at residential premises dropped by more than 30%.