Parcel firm's cheeky banana ad leaves it in a hole ... and it keeps digging

The ad features Bezuidenhout sending a large stuffed banana toy using the new service. As he deposits it, he says: “You know mos ‘Pudo’? It’s as easy as putting something in a ‘doos’.

“Let’s say you wanna send this ‘piesang’ to your girlfriend in Philippolis. Just visit your nearest pudo locker, and find the right size ‘doos’ for your ‘piesang’.

“They’ve got small, medium, large, even extra-large [he winks at the audience]. OK fine, I’m a medium.

“You close the locker, and bye-bye. Away it goes. Send almost anything, almost anywhere. Just Pudo it.”

The scene then changes to Bezuidenhout dressed as a blonde woman receiving the toy. Taking it out of the container, “she” says: “Weeeee! I always sleep better with Schalk’s piesang. Thanks Pudo.”

In its response to the complaints, The Courier Guy said the consumers who had complained had “imposed their own vulgar connotations to a commercial without understanding the definition of these ordinary words”.

It said it could not be held responsible if viewers did not understand the meaning of words taken from one of the 11 official languages.

It also objected that one complainant was “defaming the actor [Bezuidenhout] ... and we would suggest and advise that she tread carefully in order to curtail any litigation against her in this regard, as defamation in our current climate of the surge of gender-based violence [GBV] in SA is disgraceful, and further she is minimising the seriousness of GBV”.

In its finding, the watchdog said it had consulted the 2015 edition of the Handwoordeboek van die Afrikaans Taal, which defined “doos” as “a container made from light material such as carton, wood or tin” but added that there were also two “uncouth” uses: a dumb person and female genitalia.