Forced marriage trial in Eastern Cape after friend of 'bride' sounds the alarm

The attempted abduction of a 19-year-old woman to force her into marriage has led to the arrest of her mother and sister as well as the would-be husband.

She escaped from his clutches once, only to be returned to him by her family, police said.

The trio's arrest came after she managed to alert a friend.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga praised her team for the arrests on Tuesday, in Dutywa and Mvezo.

Col Sibongile Soci said in a statement that the 19-year-old woman had received a phone call advising her to meet her mother, 54, in Dutywa town on Friday, July 31.