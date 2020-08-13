Boreholes dry up as Sarah Baartman drought crisis worsens

Farmers’ boreholes in the drought-ravaged Sarah Baartman District Municipality are drying up.

DA MPL Retief Odendaal lashed out at the provincial government in a statement on Wednesday, saying it was doing nothing to assist farmers though the Eastern Cape was still suffering from one of the worst droughts in its history.

Odendaal said he had conducted oversight inspections in Aberdeen, Willowmore, Jansenville and Steytlerville and found farmers still suffering.

“During a visit to these areas last week, several farmers confirmed how boreholes in their districts are starting to dry up due to the dwindling underground water table.

“In certain areas where there is still groundwater, the water quality is deteriorating and will soon be completely unusable.

“Many farmers in these areas have already been purchasing feed and fodder for years, in a desperate, but unsustainable, attempt to try to keep their livestock alive.

“The purchase of feed puts significant financial pressure on disheartened farmers, who in many cases have not yet received any assistance from the provincial government.”