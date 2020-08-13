Building rebuilt after Northern Areas uprising gives hope

“When we bought the building it was a shell, now it’s a beacon of hope. We are situated in a poverty stricken area, when you drive around you can see people lying around.

“[In February 2000] I spoke to the Lord and said we need to do something about this situation to help our people, out of that desire the Omega feeding scheme was born, where we serve meals once a week to about 220 people.”

He said the church developed from there.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic they no longer fed people from their church, but instead decided to give out food parcels to the needy.

Carol said, aided by her daughter in-law who has a degree in psychology, they also provide counseling for community members .

“We want to help the mental health of people in our community which is affected in a variety of ways, due to poverty there’s a lot of family feuds.

“I’m also an ordained marriage counselor. It’s sad to say we get one-on-one’s for gender-based violence, some women decide to step out of their marriages, but they’ve grown, they are restored and it is beautiful,” Carol said.

She said they also put needy individuals in contact with rehabilitation centres where necessary.