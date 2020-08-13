Building rebuilt after Northern Areas uprising gives hope
A building that was burnt to the ground during the 1990 Northern Areas Uprising has been rebuilt and become a beacon of hope in the fight against gangsterism, drugs and crime.
Aptly named Omega Revival Ministries was established by Pastor Robert Burton, 60, and his wife Carol, 60, in 1998.
Five years later, Robert, who grew up in Arcadia, said they started with their first phase of building which included the church building, administration offices and counseling offices.
“This building was a business complex, it consisted of a supermarket, dentist, a furniture shop, a butchery, a liquor store on the other side, doctors’ surgery and a hair salon.
“When we bought the building it was a shell, now it’s a beacon of hope. We are situated in a poverty stricken area, when you drive around you can see people lying around.
“[In February 2000] I spoke to the Lord and said we need to do something about this situation to help our people, out of that desire the Omega feeding scheme was born, where we serve meals once a week to about 220 people.”
He said the church developed from there.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic they no longer fed people from their church, but instead decided to give out food parcels to the needy.
Carol said, aided by her daughter in-law who has a degree in psychology, they also provide counseling for community members .
“We want to help the mental health of people in our community which is affected in a variety of ways, due to poverty there’s a lot of family feuds.
“I’m also an ordained marriage counselor. It’s sad to say we get one-on-one’s for gender-based violence, some women decide to step out of their marriages, but they’ve grown, they are restored and it is beautiful,” Carol said.
She said they also put needy individuals in contact with rehabilitation centres where necessary.
Church member Rosy Kock, 80, Omega Ministries was doing a lot for their community.
“[In the 90s] people looted shops, but we were safe to move around, there was no rape, no child abuse, no drugs, this is not in our culture. I can only say to the youth they must stop this violence,” Kock said.
Jaynique Speelman, 19, from Arcadia said gangsterism was rife in their community and the church was making a difference.
“It’s an honour to be part of a church that is making a difference in this era.
“To have our church in a building that has that much significance while we are fighting the current injustices feels like a different uprising.
“Most of the youth in my area get involved with gangsterism, because of peer pressure, I’d like to say they should be themselves,” Speelman said.
