‘He played with my ancestral beliefs’

Hurt and humiliated, a Port Elizabeth teacher who fell victim to an ancestral scam in which he was duped out of R700,000 was reluctant to report the matter for fear of being mocked and ridiculed.



Afraid that he would be shunned by his Motherwell community, Mlungisi Booi, 46, said he set out in search of a white detective from another precinct to take his statement to keep those close to him from finding out...

