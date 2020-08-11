Eskom sees off Nersa, now it must tackle big cost items
It would have been laughable if the sums involved hadn’t been so serious.
Last February, finance minister Tito Mboweni gave Eskom a R69bn equity injection over a three-year period to help bail it out of its financial crisis...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.