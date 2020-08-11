Drive-by memorial as condolences pour in for Dr Lungile Pepeta

As messages of condolences continue to stream in for renowned paediatric cardiologist and academic Professor Lungile Pepeta, a number of people opted to paid their final respects on Sunday during a drive-by past Pepeta’s home in Summerstrand.

Pepeta, who served at the helm of Dora Nginza’s paediatrics department for seven years and was appointed as the dean of Nelson Mandela University’s medical school in January 2017, died on Friday from complications after contracting Covid-19.

At the weekend, higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande sent condolences to the Pepeta family and said his death was a great loss.

“Prof Pepeta was a renowned paediatric cardiologist and his death is a great loss to the Nelson Mandela University, the medical and health fraternity and SA in general,” Nzimande said in a statement.

Pepeta was also elected chair of the Council for Medical Schemes in June — the regulator of the medical schemes industry.