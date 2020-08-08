Kidnapped PMB woman rescued from Durban lodge

A 28-year-old woman, allegedly kidnapped by her neighbour on Thursday night, was rescued by police on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Pietermaritzburg crime intelligence unit and Mountain Rise tracing units traced Shrivani Luksha Madhan Bhola to a lodge in Durban, where she was being held against her will.

Pietermaritzburg crime intelligence officer Capt Rumen Maistry told TimesLIVE that the woman was traced to a lodge in a “secluded affluent area” in Durban.

“We are here on the scene. She is with us. She is unharmed but she is traumatised and emotional,” he said.

Police believe that her neighbour was “infatuated” with Bhola and is now on the run.

Bhola's family raised the alarm when they could not reach her. Her flat in Allandale was unlocked and her cellphone was switched off.

They had last heard from her when she informed them that her neighbour was accompanying her to find her dog, who had run out of the yard.

A missing person case was changed to kidnapping when CCTV footage showed evidence of a premeditated kidnapping.

Bhola's neighbour had allegedly removed his personal belonging, including toiletries, clothing, bedding and shoes from his apartment before the kidnapping.

Bhola was wearing her pyjamas and nightgown when she went missing.

