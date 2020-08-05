Woolies water tanks, hand washing stations for several Bay schools
A number of Nelson Mandela Bay schools have received much-needed water tanks at a time when hand-washing is paramount.
The tanks were donated by Woolworths and the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet programme as part of a R1.7m investment into water security and so that children follow best practices to fight Covid-19 and regularly wash their hands.
Bethelsdorp’s Westville Secondary School’s headmaster, Adam January, said at a school with 1,070 pupils and only three taps, the tanks would relieve the pressure..
Water tanks and hand-washing units were donated to 11 schools in the Bay’s townships and northern areas.
According to the statement, there were more to follow.
An additional nine schools have been identified to receive water tanks and hand-washing units but they will only be confirmed once site visits have been completed.
Woolworths education programme manager Thando Tladi said it was vital that teachers and pupils were able to wash and sanitise their hands frequently.
“Our schools must be safe and healthy environments.
“The global crisis is putting the country under pressure to address long-standing issues around water insecurities at schools,” Tladi said.
“We felt it was important that we partner with the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet programme so that we could include hand-washing facilities in the donation.”
MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet general manager Pieter Twine said Covid-19 had shown that people needed to work together to find sustainable solutions to issues like water security.
