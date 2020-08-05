Huge show of support for Pepeta family
The bail hearing of a Nelson Mandela Bay man accused of shooting dead his ex-wife at her father’s funeral has been postponed because he was experiencing flu symptoms.
Xolani Mkayi, 55, was set to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. ..
