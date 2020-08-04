‘I’m going nowhere’ - Bay executive director Noxolo Nqwazi

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay executive director Noxolo Nqwazi has defied an instruction from acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu to take leave amid what he said was a forensic probe into alleged fraud amounting to R6.8m.



Nqwazi insists she is innocent...

