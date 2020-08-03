New Covid-19 cases in SA drop below 6,000 for first time since June 23

This is the lowest number recorded in a 24-hour period since June 23, when 4,518 infections were confirmed. Since then, SA has not had a single day when fewer than 6,000 cases have been recorded.

The new figures were, however, based on significantly fewer tests in a 24-hour reporting period: just 21,916 tests. A total of 3,058,695 tests have been conducted to date.

Mkhize also announced that there were 173 Covid-19 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 8,539.

Of the new deaths, 45 were recorded in Mpumalanga, 37 in Gauteng, 31 in the Western Cape, 28 in the North West, 20 in the Eastern Cape and 12 in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The number of recoveries currently stands at 358,037 which translates to a recovery rate of 69%," said Mkhize.

