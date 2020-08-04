Health MEC's messenger gets bail for drunken driving and bribery charges

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba's personal messenger and BCM ANC Youth League regional task team member Ayanda Matinise was granted R5,000 bail by the King Williams Town Magistrate Court on Monday.

Matinise was charged with breaching the national lockdown regulations, driving an unauthorised state vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, and attempted bribery of police.

DispatchLIVE understand Matinise allegedly tried to bribe the police officers with R10,000 after a high speed chase in King Williams Town on Saturday.

The well-known ANC socialite appeared in court wearing a navy jacket, black pants, sleepers and finished off with an Eskimo hat, and mask which covered his whole face.

While he avoided having his picture taken, Matinise was instructed to take off his hat inside the courtroom.

The case was postponed to October 13 for further investigation.

- DispatchLIVE