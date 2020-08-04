ANC handling of Andile Lungisa matter boggles the mind
It was in October 2018 when the ANC’s national bosses resolved that Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa should resign as a member of the city’s mayoral committee.
The decision was that he remain an ordinary councillor until his criminal case is finalised...
