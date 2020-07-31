SA passes 8,000 Covid-19 deaths as 11,000 new cases confirmed

SA recorded more than 11,000 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday, as the country stood on the verge of a half million infections.

Barring the lowest number of new cases in well over a month, SA will pass the 500,000 case mark on Saturday, becoming only the fourth nation to do so.

SA has recorded 493,183 cases to date — with only the US (4,664,624 cases), Brazil (2,625,612), India (1,694,705) and Russia (839,981) having recorded more infections.

But despite this, the recorded deaths are significantly lower than many other countries with far fewer cases. SA has the 17th-highest number of deaths, according to statistics tracking company Worldometers.info.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Friday that 193 Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.