PE couple accused of fraud totalling R3,2m released on bail

A Port Elizabeth couple were granted R5,000 bail each by the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday after appearing on fraud charges amounting to just more than R3.2m.

From 2011-2016, John Henry Miles, 51, and his wife, Laura Joan Miles, 50, worked for Bravoplex.

According to a statement by NPA regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani, the company was the service agent in the Port Elizabeth area for Nu-World Industries (Pty) Limited and the Fridge Factory Warehouse (Pty) Ltd.

She said the companies were unrelated to each other and conducted separate businesses.

John was the GM of Bravoplex, while Laura was the financial administrator.

“During the period the accused [allegedly] sold stock of both companies without informing Nu-World and the Fridge Factory and, in so doing, did not pay them what was due to them.

“The couple instead [allegedly] used the money for their personal use and benefit.

“The total amount that John and Laura [allegedly] defrauded Nu-World of during this period is just more than R2.2m while the total amount they [allegedly] defrauded the Fridge Factory of is just more than R980,000.”

Algoa Park police detectives arrested the couple on Wednesday morning.

Their next court appearance will be on August 26.

-HeraldLIVE