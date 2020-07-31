SANDF smokers face disciplinary action after Andrew Mlangeni funeral
Internal disciplinary action has been taken against high-ranking soldiers caught smoking on national television at ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral this week.
“I spoke to the defence minister [Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula] yesterday, who said internal disciplinary action has been taken against soldiers smoking there,” Cele said during the release of the annual crime statistics on Friday.
“In the army that is called a negative order. Once you have a negative order, there is some form of discipline going forward, and that has already happened.”
Videos of at least three military officers smoking during the funeral were greeted with outrage on social media.
Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni and the SA Tobacco Transformation Alliance (Satta) also demanded answers.
Cele reiterated smoking was “definitely” not banned in the country, but only the sale of cigarettes was prohibited.
“You can’t purchase something that is not allowed.”
Cele said police would investigate whether the Disaster Management Act was contravened at the funeral.
TimesLIVE reached out to the SANDF for say on the smoking visuals on Wednesday, but is yet to receive a response.