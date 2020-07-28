Student accused of using ‘K-word’ cries foul

A Port Elizabeth law student who claims he was manhandled by members of the metro police when he was pulled over for allegedly driving recklessly on Saturday afternoon, will pursue a countercharge of assault against the officers who arrested him.



Meanwhile, Dewald Peens, 23, faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, as well as crimen injuria after being accused of using the K-word during a spat that went viral on social media...

