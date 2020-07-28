Mvuleni Mapu right man for the job, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor says
Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has defended Mvuleni Mapu’s appointment as acting city manager, saying he only faced charges of misconduct and not dishonesty.
Buyeye was responding to deputy finance minister David Masondo on Friday, urging him to get the National Treasury to cough up the funds for equitable shares and conditional grants it was withholding...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.