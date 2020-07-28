News

Pharmacist’s Covid-19 battle rewarded with a smile

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley - 28 July 2020

A pharmacist’s fight for survival was rewarded with the biggest smile from her baby girl on Thursday when  she opened her eyes from her nap to see that mommy was finally home.

The mother and daughter had been apart for nearly two weeks...

