Pharmacist’s Covid-19 battle rewarded with a smile
A pharmacist’s fight for survival was rewarded with the biggest smile from her baby girl on Thursday when she opened her eyes from her nap to see that mommy was finally home.
The mother and daughter had been apart for nearly two weeks...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.