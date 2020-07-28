‘I want my job back’ - Former EPRU deputy president Bantwini Matika

But former EPRU deputy president Matika’s attempt to withdraw resignation gets a blunt ‘no’

PREMIUM

Firebrand former EP Rugby Union deputy president Bantwini Matika wants his job back — but the union is having none of it.



After resigning in May amid charges of misappropriation of funds, Matika has now written to the union saying he is withdrawing his resignation...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.