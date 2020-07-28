‘I want my job back’ - Former EPRU deputy president Bantwini Matika
But former EPRU deputy president Matika’s attempt to withdraw resignation gets a blunt ‘no’
Firebrand former EP Rugby Union deputy president Bantwini Matika wants his job back — but the union is having none of it.
After resigning in May amid charges of misappropriation of funds, Matika has now written to the union saying he is withdrawing his resignation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.