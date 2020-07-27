SA's events industry to turn cities 'red' to highlight Covid-19 financial struggle
SA's office blocks and iconic buildings will be illuminated in red on August 5 to highlight the crisis the events industry is facing because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It has been five months since those employed in the industry have been able to earn a living after the government closed entertainment spots and cancel major events to contain the spread of the virus.
The #LightSARed campaign has been launched because the industry fears it may not survive the next 100 days.
“On August 5 2020, the South African technical production and live events industry, under the LightSARed movement, will light various parts of SA red, to highlight the crippling implications the lockdown has had on the industry after five months of no work or income.
“Join us on August 5 as we #LightSAred from 6pm-8pm,” the #LightSARed movement said in a statement.
“Do you remember what it was like to stand in a crowd and dance? Do you remember being able to go to the theatre to catch a show, or enjoy an event with your colleagues?
“Do you remember what it was like to jive at a nightclub, catch your favourite DJ’s set, or listen to a live band ...
“It seems like a lifetime ago ... Unfortunately, for thousands in the events industry, it’s more than five pay cheques ago. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic, the events industry is in a state of emergency that is as life-threatening as the current pandemic.
“Currently members of the technical production workforce have no way to make a living.
“The companies that hire them are going out of business. The people that supply equipment are shutting up shop. The production companies that bring artists to our shores are silenced. The venues that host gigs are closing their doors. If something is not done to help the industry survive during lockdown, when we are allowed to go out again – there will be nowhere to go.”
The movement said in the statement that the government had not engaged with them.
“We need to tell our story to decisionmakers, so that we can come up with a plan to survive the lockdown and open up events safely and responsibly when it’s safe to do so.
“We are running out of time to claim UIF TERS – even though we are still under level 5 lockdown as an industry.
“We are not able to feed our crew. Our crew are not able to feed their families. We need help to stay alive while the party is on hold.”