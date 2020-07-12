AmaRharhabe nation names new king after death of Queen Noloyiso

Subsequent to a Saturday meeting of the Sandile core royal family, AmaGcaleka and other main houses of King Phalo House confirmed Jonguxolo's confirmation to DispatchLIVE.

He is the tenth king of AmaRharhabe kingdom and was given the name — Aahh Vululwandle! — as his royal salutation name.

In accordance with traditions of the House of Phalo, each of the two houses presides over the funeral and announcement of the successor or coronation.

Because Jonguxolo was still a minor when his father, King Maxhob'ayakhawuleza Zanelizwe Sandile, died on July 11 2011, his mother led the nation. Queen Noloyiso died on Wednesday.