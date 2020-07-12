The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has put forward 11 playing venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria for the resumption of the 2019-20 Absa Premiership season.

The league‚ in its Board of Governors (BoG) meeting on Thursday‚ included FNB Stadium‚ Ellis Park‚ Bidvest Stadium‚ Orlando Stadium and Loftus Versfeld among its playing venues for a resumption of football behind closed doors.

The date named for the kickoff of matches‚ in a document seen by TimesLIVE‚ is this Saturday (July 18).

The document also lists 14 training venues‚ where there are 21 fields available.