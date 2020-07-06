WATCH | Vusi Thembekwayo tells politicians where to get off

Businessman Vusi Thembekwayo did not mince his words when he publicly called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the lockdown.

In an emotive video that went viral on social media, the multimillionaire took his followers on a virtual tour of an abandoned office space in Sandton, Johannesburg, where the 70 people who once worked there have lost their jobs due to the economic affect of Covid-19.

He does not name the company.

Pointing to the now glaringly empty desks and chairs, Thembekwayo, a venture capitalist, global business speaker and serial entrepreneur, said people’s lives, salaries, incomes, pensions, and their desire to provide for their families had all been destroyed.

He said people, particularly politicians, were simply standing on the sidelines, watching it happen.

The video was lauded by his followers, with many calling for “#VusiForPresident”.

But politics is clearly not something he has his mind set on.

“Particularly those dumb f***ing politicians who annoy the s**t out of me, right, to those people I want to say this is the effect of the economic impact of that thing you keep doing called lockdown,” he said.

While people were losing their lives due to Covid-19, he said, the now empty chairs also represented people’s lives.

“This is now a death zone. This is happening [to] hundreds of thousands of [people] as we speak right now.”

He said destroying the economy further was not going to help the health crisis.

“So mister politician, mister lock down the country, mister let me tweet and get 500 retweets, where the f**k are you now?

“Where are you when these people have to return home to their children and tell them that they can’t [afford to] take them to school any more or buy groceries any more? Where are you now?”

He said millions in salaries, and millions more hopes and dreams had been lost.