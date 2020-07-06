Safety fears remain high as more pupils expected back



While many schools are geared up to welcome grades R, 6 and 11 back, at least 20 schools in Nelson Mandela Bay will be shut on Monday.

Many schools in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas have been closed by parents, concerned community members and members of school governing bodies over fears surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

They say children cannot return until their safety can be guaranteed.

Laurence Mostert, former governing body chair in the western areas of Uitenhage, said governing bodies in the town had also moved to close schools, demanding that the department ensured all personal protective equipment (PPE) was delivered.

“Beyond the fear parents have about their children returning to school, there are also schools that don’t have space to accommodate other grades according to the requirements of the department of education.

“Other schools do not have enough teachers to teach those kids, an issue that has been raised to the department on several occasions but has fallen on deaf ears,” Mostert said.

Victoria Park Grey Primary principal Herman Frösler said while the minister of education had been saying more than 90% of schools were ready, this could not be further from the truth.

“We are fortunate as a fee-paying school in that our class size is nothing compared with the majority of public schools and that is where most of the challenges come,” he said.

Frösler said they too needed substitute teachers and they had applied for two teachers before grade 7s returned.

“Because the department has not made any arrangement for substitute teachers, the governing body has decided to employ two teachers and pay their salaries,” he said.

Frösler said it would be challenging to allow grade R pupils back to school and they would be welcoming grade 3s instead.

“We had made an application before returning to school to implement our own back-to-school schedule, and on Monday grade 6s and 3s will come back to school and not grade R.

“Our schedule will also allow us to see if we are indeed ready to have all our pupils back,” Frösler said.

A teacher from Coselelani Senior Secondary School in Motherwell, who asked not to be named, said the school was not ready, but grade 11s would be back on Monday.