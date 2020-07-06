Bay on show in new SABC 2 comedy drama

An Afrikaans comedy drama shot in Port Elizabeth premieres on SABC 2 on Wednesday.

Produced by Bay production companies Sunshine Coast Studios and Obed, Kniediep in die Warm Water is an ensemble comedy series where appearances prove to differ from reality.

Sunshine Coast Studios also produced Christian magazine show Slice of Life, which also aired on SABC 2.

The story is centred on Wonderwaters, a supposedly luxurious boutique hotel and spa on the Port Elizabeth beachfront where the incompetent staff try to keep up an illusion of luxury for guests.

The 13-episode series stars well-known actors Jacques Gombault, Chanelle de Jager, Clara Joubert van den Bergh and a host of fresh new faces from Port Elizabeth.

It also features the final screen performance of the late Nomhle Nkonyeni, as Xhosa princess Ndiliswa.

Port Elizabeth’s Heather Baartman plays Rochelle, a resourceful Wonderwaters massage therapist and new mom.

“I absolutely adore acting," Baartman said.

“I am so lucky that Sunshine Coast, Obed and SABC took a chance on local actors.

“I believe this is a beautiful start putting Port Elizabeth in the spotlight and hopefully it won’t be the last time.”

Lize-Mari Arthur plays Darne, the hotel’s marketing consultant.

Arthur, a radio presenter, said: “It was a lot of fun to play this character.

“She’s a great mix between confidence and insecurity, and has plenty of eccentric ideas that push the boundaries of the other more traditional characters.”

Bloemendal’s Benito Carelsen, 36, plays personal trainer Eldridge, a former Sevens player who left the sport under a cloud.

Carelsen previously starred in SABC 1’s Loxion Lyric and Songololo on Ekasi+.

“Kniediep in die Warm Water didn’t feel like work at all,” Carelsen said.

“It was a lot of fun, especially knowing it’s PE’s first big show on SABC.”

Another familiar Port Elizabeth face is Fiks Mahola, who plays sweet-talking salesman Andile.

Mahola is best known for his role as Simphiwe in 7de Laan.

Bay rapper Earl “Early B” Swartz also makes an appearance.

Series producer Colin Ward said Kniediep in die Warm Water was a platform for undiscovered talent.

“We have a long history in drama and I knew we had a lot of local talent to fill the roles in front of and behind the camera,” Ward said.

“The series was an incredible training opportunity for our local cast and crew.”"

Sunshine Coast producer Nicola Barbour admitted there were initial hurdles.

“There wasn’t a local studio here anywhere close to the size we needed — from floor space and ceiling height to safety.

“Then, when one starts thinking about parking for 40 people and off-shoot areas for catering, wardrobe and so on, it becomes a bit daunting.

“Luckily we found the ideal hall space in Westering and quickly converted it into a fully functional studio,” Barbour said.

The series is directed by David Lister, who directed classics such as Torings, Known Gods, The Big Time and Oh Shucks Here Comes Untag.

Kniediep in die Warm Water will air at 7.30pm on Wednesdays for 13 weeks.