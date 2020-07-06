Port Elizabeth High Court cases to be postponed again

The Port Elizabeth High Court is continuing with the postponement of all criminal cases, where the accused are in custody at St Albans Correctional Facility, after a detainee at the prisons remand centre tested positive for Covid-19.

A directive sent out last week by the prisons management to various stakeholders informing them of the situation said St Albans would not be taking prisoners to the courts until the test results of all the accused in the remand centre had been received.

The directive, confirmed by a court orderly, said no prisoners would be brought to court for a 14-day period while tests were conducted and results were pending.

High-profile cases including that of a former police constable charged with orchestrating the murder of her police officer boyfriend and a police reservist, and the trial of two men accused of the brutal murder of a Jeffreys Bay man, among others, will now only be heard from the week of July 13.

The trial of Remeo Booysen, 21, and Renaldo Kamoetoe, 27, who face charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances after they allegedly attacked Jonathan Zane Hayward, 29, outside Club Beachfront in Jeffreys Bay, was expected to continue on July 2, but has since been postponed to July 14.

It is alleged Booysen and Kamoetoe had attacked Hayward on April 29, 2017.

Hayward’s badly beaten body was found later that day about 90m from Club Beachfront, near a bottle store in Pellsrus.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.