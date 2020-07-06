News

Eskom to cut power to Northern Cape municipalities over non-payment

By TimesLIVE - 06 July 2020
Eskom says it will cut off power to four municipalities in the Northern Cape from Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Power utility Eskom warned on Monday that it would cut off electricity to four Northern Cape municipalities from Wednesday evening.

It said the power cuts are because of "non-payment".

The four were identified as:

  • Tsantsabane municipality, based in Postmasburg;
  • Magareng municipality, based in Warrenton;
  • Richtersveld municipality, based in Port Nolloth; and
  • Khai-Ma, based in Pofadder.

"Electricity will be off from 6am to 8pm every day until the municipalities remedy the situation," Eskom said on Twitter.

This is a developing story.

