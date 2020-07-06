Eskom to cut power to Northern Cape municipalities over non-payment
Power utility Eskom warned on Monday that it would cut off electricity to four Northern Cape municipalities from Wednesday evening.
It said the power cuts are because of "non-payment".
The four were identified as:
- Tsantsabane municipality, based in Postmasburg;
- Magareng municipality, based in Warrenton;
- Richtersveld municipality, based in Port Nolloth; and
- Khai-Ma, based in Pofadder.
"Electricity will be off from 6am to 8pm every day until the municipalities remedy the situation," Eskom said on Twitter.
This is a developing story.