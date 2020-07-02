ANC veteran and former Uitenhage mayor dies at 80

“A giant tree” with many branches each an extension of his special skills set.

This is how ANC veteran and former Uitenhage Transitional Council mayor Mxolisi Cumngce Gawe, 80, was described by ANC stalwart Lakeni Kondile.

Gawe died on Tuesday night after battling with ill health “for some time”, according to a statement released by the ANC on Wednesday night.

Kondile said Gawe introduced him politics in 1975 and had been instrumental in setting up various branches around the metro.

He described Gawe as a “giant tree” with many branches.

“He was good at fundraising and very good at finances and those skills were even further honed and highlighted when he served as branch treasurer.

“He became the first Uitenhage mayor to introduce budget cuts for the council’s catering and even then he was never interested in serving for more than one term.”

Bongani Gxilishe reiterated Kondiles sentiments and said Gawe’s sharp mind and corporate background helped the ANC become more financially sustainable.

They served in the same ANC Uitenhage regional executive in the early nineties.

“At that time the ANC was self financing and members were responsible for managing their finances.

“He came up with strategies for saving money and generating money and the Eastern Cape ANC at that time was one of the more resourced and financially stable regions,” Gxilishe said.

He said Gawe was also responsible for the party’s procurement of Standard House, which is now Florence Matomela House, as well as some of the ANC’s regional offices and that his wealth of experience also brought the private sector closer to the ANC.

Gxilishe said Gawe was never into fancy titles and was more of a development activist who wanted to work and interact with people on the ground.

“He joined the provincial legislature in 1994 which was a big deal at a time, a prestigious honour but he felt like his skills were being wasted there and resigned shortly and came back to Uitenhage where he became mayor.”

Former NMU vice-chancellor Professor Derrick Swartz said Gawe’s passing was so sudden and abrupt, it almost felt unreal to speak of him in the past tense.

“I think of him as a gentle, deeply humane man with an abiding commitment to education as a source of human freedom.”

Swartz said Gawe was one of the pioneers of what is today Nelson Mandela University.

“He was there at the transition from the former PE Technikon to the founding and development of the new university we see today, together with its new medical school and ocean sciences campuses.

“He fully supported the decision to invest tens of millions of rand into student bursaries and scholarships.

“Countless graduates, and by extension their families, today owe him deep gratitude for this,” Swartz said.

“I was always struck at Bhut’ Gawe being always fully aware and alive to the past evils of apartheid and its enduring legacies, but also by how he refused to allow it to embitter his spirit and prevent him from uplifting, rebuilding and supporting those needing support.

“The city and country have gifted us with a great son, patriot, activist, philanthropist and human being, a real mensch.”

The ANC said Gawe attended St Matthews College and later Lovedale High School in the Eastern Cape, where he matriculated.

He was the first black student to receive a national diploma from the PE Technikon, graduating with four distinctions.