Casino floors will have to be half-empty when they open from Monday

Casinos will only be allowed to be half-full when they open from Monday.

This is according to the tourism department, which issued guidelines under which casinos should operate.

The number of people allowed to enter a casino may not be more than 50% based on its available gambling floor space. Casinos should also ensure compliance with physical distancing requirements.

“[They should] keep a daily record of the full details of all employees, delivery agents and customers,” the department said.

Under the guidelines, casinos are also required to conduct a screening questionnaire for every guest, and take precautionary measures to protect guests and others on the premises. Such measures may include denying a guest access to the premises.

“After screening, where necessary, isolate a person in a facility designated for isolation within their premises.

“No person shall be allowed into premises if that person is not wearing a cloth mask, or homemade item that covers the nose and mouth,” the department said.