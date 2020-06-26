Deep divisions and distress as SAA future is delayed

The number of employees at the proposed new airline, its starting date and the severance package offered to employees are among the sticking points that saw yesterday's crucial meeting adjourned before SAA's creditors voted on its new business plan.

Numsa, SA Cabin Crew Association and the SAA Pilots Association's tabled the motion that proposed for the creditors' meeting to vote on its business rescue plan be postponed to July 14 was supported. This will give Business Rescue Practitioners time to address the three main issues which were raised by the three unions yesterday.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they felt that when the new airline finally took the skies next year, most of its routes would have been snapped up by competitors.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the SAA Pilots Association proposed for the adjournment. This was based on suggestion that the plan should be amended as it could lead to liquidation of the airliner .

A cabin crew member who has been with SAA for more than 10 years said she was tired of being in limbo and wanted finality on the future of the airline.