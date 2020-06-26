Restaurant, entertainment industries in limbo as wait for Covid-19 rules endures

Minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted an amendment to the lockdown regulations to allow cinemas, restaurants, theatres and casinos to operate.

While some rules are specified, the businesses' reopening is subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures - as well as “directions” that must be issued by the relevant cabinet minister in their sectors, after consultation with health minister Zweli Mkhize.

It is unclear when these directions will be announced.

The regulations published by Dlamini-Zuma's department late on Thursday night said cinemas may be open, subject to a limit of 50 people or less. The same applies to theatres.

In terms of casinos, regulations state that there must be a restriction on the number of people allowed to occupy no more than 50% of the available floor space, with patrons observing a distance of least one-and-a-half metres from each other. This floor space percentage “may be increased as provided for in directions issued by the cabinet member”, the document states.