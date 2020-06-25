'Don't tell girls not to walk alone at night - teach boys not prey on them', say protesters outside parliament

SA's stance on gender-based violence (GBV) is twisted. Instead of teaching girls not to walk alone at night, society should teach boys not to prey on girls.

This was the message from throngs of youth who marched on parliament on Wednesday to demand a "better strategy from government" to curb GBV.

One of the protesters, Simile Figlan, described it as a pandemic. She said it was time for men to resume their role as protectors.

“We are protesting against gender-based violence, which is taking over our world. It’s becoming a pandemic and as women and communities we are tired of it,” said Figlan.