SA Airlink loses court bid to halt SAA creditors' meeting

SA Airlink has lost its court bid to interdict the creditors’ meeting for SAA from proceeding on Thursday.

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster said the South Gauteng High Court, which heard the urgent application on Wednesday, dismissed the group’s case with costs because it felt the airline did not present a “compelling case of urgency”.

Foster said Airlink, which is one of SAA’s creditors, was “disappointed”. However, he said the company went into the case “knowing that it would be very difficult to prove urgency”.

“We were unsuccessful and we must move on.”

SA Airlink is a regional airline that specialises in niche flights around the country and on the subcontinent.