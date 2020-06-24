Sheriff comes up almost empty-handed at Georgiou mansion

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth businessman Philip Georgiou, his wife, Yvette, and 31 cars belonging to a bank were nowhere to be seen when a sheriff-of-the-court arrived at the couple’s empty mansion in Kragga Kamma Road, Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday..



With a court order in hand, the sheriff intended to confiscate a total of 33 vehicles — most of them luxury cars and all belonging to Grobank Ltd (formerly the South African Bank of Athens) — but it soon became apparent that little had been left behind, barring a dog, a parrot, some geese and just two of the vehicles he was after...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.