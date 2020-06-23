Hospitals act to make room for Covid-19 patients

PREMIUM

Two private hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay — buckling under the strain of Covid-19 patients — have put a hold on elective surgeries as a hospital-bed shortage looms.



It comes as the Eastern Cape provincial command council predicts the province could run out of beds by mid-July, three months before the expected peak of the virus...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.