SA Rugby takes back control of cash-strapped Kings
Failure by The Greatest Rugby Company in the Whole Wide World (GRC) to meet its financial commitments has resulted in SA Rugby taking back its controlling 74% share in the Isuzu Southern Kings.
This was confirmed by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander after speculation that the cash-strapped Kings might have problems paying their players in the months ahead...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.