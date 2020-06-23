SA Rugby takes back control of cash-strapped Kings

PREMIUM

Failure by The Greatest Rugby Company in the Whole Wide World (GRC) to meet its financial commitments has resulted in SA Rugby taking back its controlling 74% share in the Isuzu Southern Kings.



This was confirmed by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander after speculation that the cash-strapped Kings might have problems paying their players in the months ahead...

