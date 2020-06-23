Covid-19 vaccine trial in SA by Wits given green light

The first Covid-19 vaccine trial to be greenlighted in Africa has officially begun in South Africa.

Wits University in collaboration with Oxford University and the Oxford Jenner Institute are focusing on developing a vaccine that will also be safe to use for people living with HIV.

The South African Ox1Cov-19 Vaccine VIDA-Trial aims to find a vaccine that will prevent infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Professor Sabhir Madhi is the principal investigator in the study being led by South African scientists with assistance from Oxford University.

“This is a landmark moment for South Africa and Africa at this stage of the Covid-19 pandemic. As we enter winter in South Africa and pressure increases on public hospitals, now more than ever we need a vaccine to prevent infection by Covid-19,” said Madhi

The trial is being funded by the South African Medical Research Council and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.