Cape Town resident documents Covid-19 journey in funny Facebook post — 'I want to give hope'

Living in fear of contracting coronavirus and spreading it can be stressful, but Covid-19 positive Cape Town resident Leila Amien is giving South Africans a ton of reasons to laugh in a hilarious account of her experience in isolation and her parents’ support.

Amien lives with her parents but testing positive meant she had to move out of the main house and isolate in her parents’ cottage which has a glass sliding door, allowing her to see her father's killer dance moves or get her mother's virtual hugs.