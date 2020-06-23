Edward Zuma proclaims his father is 'innocent' ahead of court appearance

Criminal proceedings against Jacob Zuma has taught his family that the former president had worked with “snakes”.

His son, Edward, who was at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday told journalists that while he could not speak on behalf of the whole family, he knew that they had learnt that there had been “snakes” around his father.

The former president was expected to make an appearance on Tuesday morning.

“It has taught us that if you work with snakes and if you sit with snakes in your house, only at a later stage will you discover that these people were snakes.

“But it has made us stronger as a family and we believe the former president is innocent and he is going to come out triumphant,” he said.

A heavy police presence dominated the court precinct ahead of Zuma's appearance.