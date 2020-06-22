'No bail,' demand protesters as man accused of killing a Cape Town mother and her daughter appears

Kyle Smith, who is accused of killing a Cape Town mother and her daughter, has told the court that he has a clean record.

Smith, 28, appeared in the Bellville magistrate's court on Monday. He is charged with the double murder of Altecia Kortje and her daughter Raynishia, aged 7.

Kortje was stabbed several times in her home in Belhar about two weeks ago. Raynishia was drowned in a bathtub.