Four East Cape labour centres closed after officials test positive for Covid-19

The department of employment and labour has announced the temporary closure of four of its centres in the Eastern Cape after an official in each office tested positive for Covid-19.

The centres are in East London, Komani, King William’s Town and Uitenhage.

Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the Somerset West labour centre in the Western Cape, as well as the Gauteng provincial office, had also been closed after test results of officials at these offices came back positive.

“The offices will remain closed to allow workers who may have been in contact with the affected employees to self-quarantine and for decontamination to take place,” Thejane said.

He said according to the department’s Eastern Cape’s chief director for provincial operations, Nomfundo Douw-Jack, the infected officials had been in contact with other employees at the labour centres.

“The affected employees will now self-quarantine and also be referred for counselling.

“To date, offices have been providing employees with personal protective equipment and conducting regular assessments of staff, which includes daily screening and temperature [checks],” Thejane said.