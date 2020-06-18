Woman has narrow escape after shots fired at car near Greenacres

A 50-year old woman narrowly escaped injury on Thursday afternoon when bullets were shot through her car window in Port Elizabeth.

The women’s car was stationary at the Greyville and Cape Road intersection, near Greenacres, when the shooting took place.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman, who was driving alone at the time, was stationary at the traffic light in Greyville Road, when she heard a loud bang and realised shots had been fired.

According to Naidu, it is believed that the driver of a white VW Golf fired the shots.

“The visibly shaken woman drove off and stopped a traffic official who was in the vicinity at the time,” Naidu said.

The driver was instructed to drive to the Mount Road police station to report the matter.

According to Naidu, the car’s back windscreen and back passenger windows were shattered.

Police suspect that the woman was not the intended target, Naidu said. She did not sustain any injuries.

A case of attempted murder is under investigation.