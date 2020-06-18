Trevor Manuel's mother dies of Covid-19 days after 94th birthday

“We mourn with the Manuel family and wish to extend our condolences to comrade Trevor, his sisters, and Mrs Manuel’s 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren,” said Nalumango.

She said Mrs Manuel, a former garment worker, was widowed in 1969, when her future struggle activist son was 13.

“She raised Trevor and his sisters Pamela, Beryl and Renecia as a single parent,” said Nalumango.

“Years ago, Mrs Manuel said in an interview about her life that her son’s political activism prior to 1994 was 'particularly stressful for me. He was always either on the run from the security police or in detention.

“I would never in my wildest dreams have imagined that the years of anguish would culminate in him being elected as a cabinet minister in the government of national unity.'