News

Suspect arrested in Tshegofatso Pule murder case

By Iavan Pijoos - 17 June 2020
Balloons with the image of Tshegofatso Pule, the eight-months pregnant woman found hanging from a tree, with a stab wound to her chest, were sent up to the skies at her funeral.
Balloons with the image of Tshegofatso Pule, the eight-months pregnant woman found hanging from a tree, with a stab wound to her chest, were sent up to the skies at her funeral.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant when she was stabbed and strung up from a tree.

Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the man had been arrested while travelling back to Gauteng from Mpumalanga.

He is expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Pule's body was found in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Monday June 8. She had been expecting a daughter, her first child.

Her funeral was held at her family home in Soweto on Thursday last week.

Latest Videos

Leading through uncertain times: The impact of Covid-19, digitisation and ...
'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives' - Brutally murdered ...

Most Read

X