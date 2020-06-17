Suspect arrested in Tshegofatso Pule murder case

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant when she was stabbed and strung up from a tree.

Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the man had been arrested while travelling back to Gauteng from Mpumalanga.

He is expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Pule's body was found in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Monday June 8. She had been expecting a daughter, her first child.

Her funeral was held at her family home in Soweto on Thursday last week.